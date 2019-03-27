Resources
Kostecki, Michael Michael Kostecki went home to be with the Lord on March 15 at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin & Dolores & brother Jeff. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 51 yrs. Diane (Eckert), son Steven (Tammy) & daughters Lisa (Jeff) Turkow & Michelle (Tim) Ross. Proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings Doug (Gail) Kostecki, Patricia (Bill) Hartmann, & Jane (Joanne) Kostecki. He co-owned and ran Quality Fish and Seafood Specialist and started Kingdom Care Child Center, Christian day cares. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
