Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church of Freistadt
10729 W. Freistadt Rd
Mequon, WI
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Cemetery
Saukville - Age 66, safe in Jesus' arms on March 1, 2020. Mike was a special gift sent from God. He loved the time spent with his family. For over 40 years, Mike worked at the Portals in Saukville. He enjoyed splitting wood and mowing grass. Mike was a dearly beloved son, brother and uncle.

Loving brother of Jim (El), Chris (Doug) Wehse, Debbie (Pat) Streff, Jeff (Patty),

Kevin (Pam), Keith (Elena), Kurt, and brother-in-law Dave Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents James and Hertha, sisters, Patrice and Angie Johnson.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 9th at 5:00 pm until the time of funeral service at 6:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church of Freistadt, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd., Mequon, with Pastor Chris Conkling officiating. Burial will be Tuesday at 10:00AM, Trinity Cemetery. Memorials in Mike's name to the Church would be appreciated, please see address above.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
jsonline