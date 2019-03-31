Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ihlenfeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Ihlenfeldt

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Lee Ihlenfeldt Notice
Ihlenfeldt, Michael Lee Of Appleton, WI. Passed away on Wed., March 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by his sons Peter, Chad (Brooke) Ihlenfeldt and preceded in death by his son, Scott Ihlenfeldt. Mike was a loved and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, coach and mentor. He loved the outdoors, and sharing it with his friends and family. He was a sportsman and respected the beauty of nature. He was a warrior in his battle with cancer. He loved living life and giving up was never an option. He always looked forward to the next opportunity to spend time with a friend, play with his grandkids, or tell a joke. He liked to make people laugh and enjoyed bringing smiles to people's faces. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.