Ihlenfeldt, Michael Lee Of Appleton, WI. Passed away on Wed., March 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by his sons Peter, Chad (Brooke) Ihlenfeldt and preceded in death by his son, Scott Ihlenfeldt. Mike was a loved and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, coach and mentor. He loved the outdoors, and sharing it with his friends and family. He was a sportsman and respected the beauty of nature. He was a warrior in his battle with cancer. He loved living life and giving up was never an option. He always looked forward to the next opportunity to spend time with a friend, play with his grandkids, or tell a joke. He liked to make people laugh and enjoyed bringing smiles to people's faces. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019