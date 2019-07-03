Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
View Map
1986 - 2019
Michael Leo Seguin Notice
Seguin, Michael Leo age 33 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved son of David and Debra (nee Holub) Seguin; brother of Samantha (Keith Malone) Seguin and uncle of Madeline and Lillie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
