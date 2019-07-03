|
|
Seguin, Michael Leo age 33 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved son of David and Debra (nee Holub) Seguin; brother of Samantha (Keith Malone) Seguin and uncle of Madeline and Lillie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019