Michael M. PlakutFormerly of Cudahy - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (née Kaiser). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. For complete notice, please visit our website: