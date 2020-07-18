Michael Mejac

Michael MejacBorn to Eternal Life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Gina. Loving father of Mark (Marie) Mejac, Mona (Joel) Knutson, and his late stepdaughter Evelyn Loeb. Proud grandpa of Paul and Asher, Emma and Kyle, and David and Andrea. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 9400 W. Donges Bay Rd in Mequon. Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Daughters of Divine Charity.