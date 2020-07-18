1/
Michael Mejac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Mejac

Born to Eternal Life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Gina. Loving father of Mark (Marie) Mejac, Mona (Joel) Knutson, and his late stepdaughter Evelyn Loeb. Proud grandpa of Paul and Asher, Emma and Kyle, and David and Andrea. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 9400 W. Donges Bay Rd in Mequon. Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Daughters of Divine Charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved