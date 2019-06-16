Services
Mohrhardt, Michael Of Oak Creek, was born to eternal life at the age of 70 on June 10th, 2019. Loving husband of 37 years to Pamela (Schmidt) and loving father to Natalie (Aaron) Lau. Further survived by siblings John (Mariann), Mary (Tom) Cram, Sara (David) Kujus and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Paul and sister Ruth Pennell. Funeral Service to take place June 20th at 6PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave. with family greeting guests from 4PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
