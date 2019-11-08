Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Milwaukee - Found peace November 5, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Beloved son of Marlene and the late Robert. Significant other of Terry Heeti. Dear father of Kelly (Mark) Schroeder-Strong, Jeremy (Erin) Muraszewski, Amelia Muraszewski (Orlando Rodriguez), Andrew Muraszewski (Haley Arens). Brother of Rachael (Rhonda), Thomas (Terri), Susan (Benjamin) Bernhardt, Julie Lemmer, Elizabeth (Paul) Kutz, and Debra (Michael) Lelinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday November 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 5:00 pm until time of services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
