|
|
Michael Muraszewski
Milwaukee - Found peace November 5, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Beloved son of Marlene and the late Robert. Significant other of Terry Heeti. Dear father of Kelly (Mark) Schroeder-Strong, Jeremy (Erin) Muraszewski, Amelia Muraszewski (Orlando Rodriguez), Andrew Muraszewski (Haley Arens). Brother of Rachael (Rhonda), Thomas (Terri), Susan (Benjamin) Bernhardt, Julie Lemmer, Elizabeth (Paul) Kutz, and Debra (Michael) Lelinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday November 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 5:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019