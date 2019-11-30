|
Michael O'Brien, Jr.
Shorewood - Michael Yarrow O'Brien, Jr.
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that our beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, family member, and friend Michael Y. O'Brien, Jr. passed away on November 27.
Michael was born on April 22, 1992 and lived a life filled with love and good humor. He generously shared his passions with so many, whether it was sailing, music, sports, or his work. He graced us all with his infectious laugh, and his sense of humor.
Please join us in our celebration and remembrance of his life at Feerick Funeral Home 2025 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood on Tuesday, December 3, from 4 to 8 PM (family hour is from 3 to 4). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on December 4 at 10:30 AM at St. Robert Parish, 4019 North Farwell Avenue (the corner of E. Capitol Drive and N. Farwell Avenue), Shorewood, WI.
Michael is survived by his loving parents, Michael Sr. and Megan, his sisters and brother Margaret, John, and Grace, his grandparents Gran Gran and Tobe (Sharon and Thomas J. O'Brien, III), and Jackie and Jerry Kendall; his aunts and uncles, Jeff and Elaine O'Brien, Tim and Ann O'Brien, Jim and Jackie O'Brien, Jude Kendall and Anne Posluszny, Chris and Jenny Kendall, Sarah and Craig Hughes; beloved cousins Alyssa Catley (Nick), Sherri Bitter (Jeff), Ned O'Brien, Lindsey, Laura and Annie O'Brien, Ella, Mary, Tommy and John O'Brien, Ted and Caroline Kendall , Jack, Ryan and Olivia Hughes, and Mara Kendall and a huge extended family of great aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike is preceded in heaven by his Uncle Ned O'Brien.
We will always carry with us his love, our memories of our time with him, his laughter, and warm smile. Memorial contributions to The Charles E. Kubly Foundation, 1341 West Mequon Road, Suite 220, Mequon, WI 53092 are welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019