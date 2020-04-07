|
Michael P. Andreas
Born: May 3, 1969
Died: March 30, 2020
Michael passed away due to natural causes at the age of 50 unexpectedly. He would tell you that he had his DREAM job over the last year as a CDL class truck driver with Waste Management and thanks to each of you for making him feel special (his words not ours). He will be remembered by his coworkers and everyone he encountered on his daily route and the interactions he had with each of you. He obtained his HAZMAT license which was a huge accomplishment and was very proud of what he obtained and the responsibility that went with it. He is survived by his son, Manuel who he felt was the best part of him. His sister, Debra (Deby Jean) Reed and brother in law Gene, niece Nicole, nephew Joshua and brother Joseph Andreas, many friends, Stevie, Rick, and Scott to mention three, family and people that became his extended family throughout the years and you know who you are. He is preceded in death by his mom and pops, Beverly and Joseph Andreas who loved him dearly and Robin, Mark, Eric and Steve who were very special to him each in their own way. A Celebration of life will be held in the future and details to follow. His ashes will be placed at a later date in the niche with his parents in Valhalla Cemetery. He will be missed dearly by all that he touched during the short time he was with us.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020