Filo, Michael P. Age 54 years. May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Mary and brother Bob Filo. Beloved husband of Saundra (nee Janiszewski) for 23 years. Dear father of Ryan "Boogs" and Nick "Lolo" Filo. Special nephew of Mary Filo. Uncle of Shauna (Eric) Bruch. Son in law of Judy Janiszewski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 24 at St. Agnes Catholic Church 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019