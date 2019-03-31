|
Fitzgerald , Michael P. "Fitz" Of Muskego and Seminole, FL died Fri., March 29, 2019 following a brief illness at age 72. He was born on July 3, 1946 the son of Herb and Jean Fitzgerald. On Sept. 23, 1968 he married Jill (nee Pallister). Fitz was vice president and sales manager of the Herb Fitzgerald Company, Inc., a company his father founded. A man with a great sense of adventure, he enjoyed taking his WaveRunner on the ocean, riding his Can-Am Spyder and had a great love for music. Fitz was an avid water skier; a passion he fondly shared with his daughter. Enthusiastic about his health, he could be found working out at the gym for hours at a time. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Jill, his beloved daughter and best friend, Lisa (fiance Dan Fuerst) Lamb, his two grandsons, Zack and Blake Lamb, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Fitzgerald and Marge Bednarik and his brothers, Jim Fitzgerald Sr. and Jerry Leonard. A celebration of Fitz's life will be held at FOX RIVER CHRISTIAN CHURCH-MUSKEGO CAMPUS, S67 W19491 Tans Dr, Muskego, WI 53150 on Fri., April 5th with visitation from 2:00PM until 6:15PM, followed by the memorial service at 6:30PM all at the church. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorials in Michael's name to the , 208 S. LaSalle St. Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604-1242.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019