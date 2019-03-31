Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. "Fitz" Fitzgerald

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael P. "Fitz" Fitzgerald Notice
Fitzgerald , Michael P. "Fitz" Of Muskego and Seminole, FL died Fri., March 29, 2019 following a brief illness at age 72. He was born on July 3, 1946 the son of Herb and Jean Fitzgerald. On Sept. 23, 1968 he married Jill (nee Pallister). Fitz was vice president and sales manager of the Herb Fitzgerald Company, Inc., a company his father founded. A man with a great sense of adventure, he enjoyed taking his WaveRunner on the ocean, riding his Can-Am Spyder and had a great love for music. Fitz was an avid water skier; a passion he fondly shared with his daughter. Enthusiastic about his health, he could be found working out at the gym for hours at a time. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Jill, his beloved daughter and best friend, Lisa (fiance Dan Fuerst) Lamb, his two grandsons, Zack and Blake Lamb, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Fitzgerald and Marge Bednarik and his brothers, Jim Fitzgerald Sr. and Jerry Leonard. A celebration of Fitz's life will be held at FOX RIVER CHRISTIAN CHURCH-MUSKEGO CAMPUS, S67 W19491 Tans Dr, Muskego, WI 53150 on Fri., April 5th with visitation from 2:00PM until 6:15PM, followed by the memorial service at 6:30PM all at the church. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorials in Michael's name to the , 208 S. LaSalle St. Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604-1242.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now