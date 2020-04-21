|
Michael P. Mueller
Town of Lisbon - Michael P. Mueller found relief from his pain on Saturday April 18, 2020. Born in in Hartford in January 1949 to Alvin and Emily Mueller. Mike served in the United States Marine Corp in Vietnam. Though self-employed early in life with excavating and trucking, Mike later worked for the Town of Pewaukee Highway Department for many years and ended his career with the Town Lisbon as Hwy Superintendent.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Jane (Westemeier) Mueller, sons Jason of Lake in The Hills Il., Derrick of Sussex, and daughters Ashley (Greg) Simanson of Menomonee Falls and Kaitlyn (Mike) Copp of Merton. Loving Grandfather of eight.
Mike was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed classic cars (especially his Chevelle), fishing and heading up to the casino. When the Car Show circuit opens up again, please share a toast in Mike's honor.
The family would like to thank the team at CMH Froedtert Cancer Care Clinic for their care during Mike's treatment and Horizon Hospice staff for their help here at home.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. No memorial offerings necessary.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020