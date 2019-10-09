|
|
Michael P. Sweeney
Waukesha, WI - Died Oct. 6, 2019 at age 72. He owned Mike Sweeney Construction for many years. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of almost 38 years, Darcy (nee Spellman) and their loving children, Nicole (Brant) Allen and Michelle (Robertino Nieves) Sweeney and his daughter Kelly (Joe) Garcia. Proud grandfather of Patrick Toivonen, Ethan and Maxwell Allen and Isabella, Penelope and Joelle Nieves and great-grandfather of Connor Toivonen. Further survived by his siblings, Renee (Larry) Harson, Dennis (Linda) Sweeney and Glenna (Ron) Woerdehoff, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Thelma (nee Peyer) Sweeney. Visitation Fri., Oct. 11th from 9AM until the 11AM funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019