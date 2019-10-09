Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2400 WI-59
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2400 WI-59
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Sweeney Notice
Michael P. Sweeney

Waukesha, WI - Died Oct. 6, 2019 at age 72. He owned Mike Sweeney Construction for many years. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of almost 38 years, Darcy (nee Spellman) and their loving children, Nicole (Brant) Allen and Michelle (Robertino Nieves) Sweeney and his daughter Kelly (Joe) Garcia. Proud grandfather of Patrick Toivonen, Ethan and Maxwell Allen and Isabella, Penelope and Joelle Nieves and great-grandfather of Connor Toivonen. Further survived by his siblings, Renee (Larry) Harson, Dennis (Linda) Sweeney and Glenna (Ron) Woerdehoff, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Thelma (nee Peyer) Sweeney. Visitation Fri., Oct. 11th from 9AM until the 11AM funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline