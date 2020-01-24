|
|
Michael Peter Gonia
Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the age of 77. Loving husband of Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Dallman) Gonia for 48 years. He is further survived by siblings, Betty Voigt and Richard (Karen) Gonia; nephews, niece, other family and friends.
Michael worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for over 30 years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020