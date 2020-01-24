Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gonia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Peter Gonia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Peter Gonia Notice
Michael Peter Gonia

Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the age of 77. Loving husband of Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Dallman) Gonia for 48 years. He is further survived by siblings, Betty Voigt and Richard (Karen) Gonia; nephews, niece, other family and friends.

Michael worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for over 30 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline