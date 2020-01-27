|
Michael "Mike" Peters
Michael "Mike" Peters, born June 1, 1947, died peacefully on January 26, 2020 at age 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lenore Peters. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Betty Philipps, sister Carol Rettig (the late Charles), sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carol Philipps and Roderick Rynes, and nephew Bradley Rynes (Alexandra), and great nephews Ronin and Maddox. Also survived by uncle Herb Peters (Shirley), aunt Ruth Willborn Schramka (the late Paul) and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Mike graduated from Brookfield East High School and UW-Oshkosh. He worked in banking all of his long career. He retired from Securant Bank in 2013.
Mike enjoyed nature, being outside and being active. They spent the last 5 winters in Tucson AZ, where it was easier to get outside to bike and hike every day.
Mike and Betty traveled the world, visiting every continent except for Antarctica. They didn't think they were done traveling until he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in early October.
A special thanks to ComForCare Home Care and Heartland Hospice for the services they provided.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 30 at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Road, Mequon, WI 53097. Visitation from 12:30-1:45 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crossroads Presbyterian Church or Riveredge Nature Center, P.O. Box 26, Newburg, WI 53060 appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020