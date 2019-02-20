|
|
Pietrzykowski, Michael Found peace February 15, 2019 at age 66. Beloved husband of Tammy. Dear father of Christine (Derick) Van Vuuren, Michael, and Nicole. Further survived by stepchildren, 1 sister, 2 brothers, grandchildren, nephews, other relatives and friends. Michael was a member and President of the Machinist Union Local 66. Special thanks to the staff at Horizon Home Hospice for their loving care. Visitation will be Friday at Schaff Funeral Home 5:30 PM until time of memorial service 7:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019