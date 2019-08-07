Services
Michael R. "Mike" Doyle

Michael R. "Mike" Doyle Notice
Doyle, Michael R. "Mike" Michael Doyle, conductor extraordinaire, has died. A leisurely man in every aspect of his life, except his departure from it. He left this world wearing his favorite "Who" t shirt & listening to Steely Dan. His wife Barbara was by his side as he took his last breath at 10:46PM on August 2nd, 2019, at the age of 66. Mike was a lifelong Democrat & dedicated UTU union representative. He started his railroad career on the Milwaukee Road & retired from Amtrak in 2011. Mike loved his cat, the Brewers, the Packers and collecting newspaper articles for future reference. He will be lovingly missed by his wife Barbara, son Joel, stepdaughter Andrea (Paul) Dinauer, & 3 grandchildren: Owen, Sam & Ava. Further survived by 8 siblings. Private service held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
