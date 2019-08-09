Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9300 W. Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9300 W. Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
Michael R. Doyle Notice
Doyle, Michael R. Mike passed away unexpectedly on August 2 at the age of 66. He was a beloved father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. He leaves behind his son, Joel Miller, and his eight siblings: Nancy (Bob) Klapka Catherine (John) Wolfe, Mary (Michael) Lehman, Tom Doyle, Theresa (Ed) Roepsch, Christine (Tom) Ramsay, Bob Doyle and Patricia (Dave) Garcia; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Mike's other family was Amtrak. He was a devoted employee and Amtrak friend for over 35 years. We will always remember him by Don Bosco Alumni, Old Time Ball Players Assoc, Steely Dan, the Braves, Bucks, Brewers, Packers, UW Panthers, Al McGuire's Marquette Basketball, the Eagles Club, the Polar Bear Club, fried chicken and Dr Pepper, the Three Stooges, master pizza maker at Perry's Pizza and of course, Hoagy and Pat. As part of a big Irish catholic family, he was looked up to and loved beyond measure. We were the lucky ones to have him as our big brother. Goodbye Big Daddy, you were one in a million. Memorial mass on Saturday, August 10 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9300 W. Beloit Rd Milwaukee, WI 53227. Visitation from 9am-11am, mass at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
