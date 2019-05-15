|
|
Johnson, Michael R Age 61 yrs. May 10, 2019. Beloved father of Amanda Johnson and Michelle Johnson. Loving son of Clara Johnson-Coatie. Brother of Melody Johnson and Clarence Johnson Jr. Grandfather of Michael Johnson, Aniah Johnson, Zachariah Johnson, Aaliyah Johnson and James Merrit Jr. He was preceded in death by wife Cynthia Johnson; father Clarence Johnson Sr. and sister Patricia Ann Calhoun. He is also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10AM at Holy Redeemer COGIC 3500 W. Mother Daniels Way. Instate Friday 9AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 3-7PM(Family hr. 6-7PM) at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019