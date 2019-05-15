Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Redeemer COGIC
3500 W. Mother Daniels Way
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer COGIC
3500 W. Mother Daniels Way
View Map
Johnson, Michael R Age 61 yrs. May 10, 2019. Beloved father of Amanda Johnson and Michelle Johnson. Loving son of Clara Johnson-Coatie. Brother of Melody Johnson and Clarence Johnson Jr. Grandfather of Michael Johnson, Aniah Johnson, Zachariah Johnson, Aaliyah Johnson and James Merrit Jr. He was preceded in death by wife Cynthia Johnson; father Clarence Johnson Sr. and sister Patricia Ann Calhoun. He is also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10AM at Holy Redeemer COGIC 3500 W. Mother Daniels Way. Instate Friday 9AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 3-7PM(Family hr. 6-7PM) at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019
