Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Burial
Following Services
at the Church cemetery.
Rooney, Michael R. "Deacon Mike" Went home on May 23, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving dad of Colleen (Amy Skoug) Rooney and Rob (Jill) Rooney. Proud grandpa of Jeremy and Emily Skoug. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 15 from 9AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12PM at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH; W220 N6588 Town Line Rd; Menomonee Falls. Burial will take place immediately after Mass at the Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul are greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. Siegel and the staff at Aurora Vince Lombardi Cancer Care, Nurse Dawn and the staff at Shorehaven for the loving care and support they gave to Mike and the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
