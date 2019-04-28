|
Jeske, Michael R. "Orca" "Studman" Passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Preceded in death by his parents Alois and Dorothy (nee Niedzwicki) Jeske, his brother Tom "Tuna" Jeske, his cousins Janet Lemke and Jerry Niedzwicki and his best friend Lenny Lewandowski. Survived by his fiance of over 30 years Monica Starich, his nephew and godson Paul (Heather) Jeske, his nephew Brian Jeske, and he was a special cousin to the Lemke family. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was employed at Johnson Brothers Beverage for over 30 years. He was an Army Veteran, a UW-Milwaukee Alumni, an avid sportsman and an all around good guy. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, April 29 from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zoological Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019