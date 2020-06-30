Michael "Mike" RadonskiMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Taddey) for over 48 years. Loving dad of Al. Amazing grandpa to Lily. Dear brother of Mary Radonski and John Colman. Also survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield) from 10-12pm with a service to follow at 12pm. Burial to immediately follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.