Michael "Mike" Radonski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Radonski

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Taddey) for over 48 years. Loving dad of Al. Amazing grandpa to Lily. Dear brother of Mary Radonski and John Colman. Also survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield) from 10-12pm with a service to follow at 12pm. Burial to immediately follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved