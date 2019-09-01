Resources
Michael Ray Edwards Notice
Edwards, Michael Ray Age 64, passed away on August 16, 2019 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Michael was born March 17, 1955. He was a life-long area resident, a 36 year active member of the Lake Country Fire Department, and a 32 year security officer at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Michael selflessly dedicated his life to serving his community and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughter Carrie Edwards; his grandchildren Austin (Victoria) Edwards and Emma McKee; brothers Dennis (Bev), Gary (Donna), Steve (Gloria), Scott, Jack (Cheryl); sister Jill Dollhopf; and a sister-in-law Sherin. Michael is further survived by many nieces and nephews, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Helen Edwards, brother Keith Edwards, and sister Patricia Haeselich. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 7th from 1pm-5pm, with a service at 2pm, at The Delafield Fish Hatchery 425 Main St Delafield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
