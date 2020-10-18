1/
MIchael S. Blazer
Michael S. Blazer

Cudahy - October 9, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Kopczynski). Loving father of Kelli (Randy), Michael and the late Matthew. Dear grandpa of Leslie, Gary and Nathan. Brother of Craig (Barbara) and Ken (Tammy) and brother-in-law of Karen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mike was an employee of Patrick Cudahy/Smithfield. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice, especially his nurse Theresa Whiting, for their kind and compassionate care. Private cremation was held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

1 entry
October 14, 2020
So long my good friend . I'm sure your in a better place . I admired your talents. Please family call on me if any thing is needed. So sorry for your loss . Sincerely Robert Keelan Jr
Robert Keelan jr
Acquaintance
