Michael S. BlazerCudahy - October 9, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Kopczynski). Loving father of Kelli (Randy), Michael and the late Matthew. Dear grandpa of Leslie, Gary and Nathan. Brother of Craig (Barbara) and Ken (Tammy) and brother-in-law of Karen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mike was an employee of Patrick Cudahy/Smithfield. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice, especially his nurse Theresa Whiting, for their kind and compassionate care. Private cremation was held.