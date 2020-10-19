1/
Michael S. Cesar
Michael S. Cesar

Muskego - Passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020 at the age of 66. Survived by his wife Susan, his sons Craig (Jamie) and Kevin. Grandpa of Christopher, Jada and Cody. Further survived by his sister and brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mike was a proud professional truck driver for 40 plus years, loved to travel and was a Harley enthusiast.

Visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS WESTWOOD CHAPEL, MUSKEGO from 3pm to 6pm. Additional visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
