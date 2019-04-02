Services
Michael S. Goodwin

Goodwin, Michael S. Of Waukesha died March 28, 2019 at age 65. Survived by his wife of 32 years, Dolly (nee Ploch) and her children, Michelle Chapman and Allen (Asli) Cooper, his mother Grace Goodwin (nee Meister), grandchildren, Maranda, Elizabeth, Andre, Alec, Austen and Alaina. Further survived by his brother Christopher (Gina) Goodwin, special sister-in-law Julianna Goedheer, other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Donn and brother John. Visitation Thurs., April 4th from 10AM until the 12 noon funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. See complete notice at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
