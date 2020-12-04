Michael S. Janoska
Iron Ridge - Michael S. Janoska, 77, of Iron Ridge Wisconsin, passed away Monday November 23, 2020. Michael was born on December 23, 1942 to the late John S. Janoska and Maria T. Ave Maria.
Mischievous and inventive with a great sense of humor, Mike loved making people laugh. He is survived by his wife and children, his siblings, and the many friends and family who loved him. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is accepting donations for a memorial bench to be placed on the Hank Aaron State Trail.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary: www.zacherlfuneralhome.com