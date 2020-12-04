1/1
Michael S. Janoska
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. Janoska

Iron Ridge - Michael S. Janoska, 77, of Iron Ridge Wisconsin, passed away Monday November 23, 2020. Michael was born on December 23, 1942 to the late John S. Janoska and Maria T. Ave Maria.

Mischievous and inventive with a great sense of humor, Mike loved making people laugh. He is survived by his wife and children, his siblings, and the many friends and family who loved him. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is accepting donations for a memorial bench to be placed on the Hank Aaron State Trail.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary: www.zacherlfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved