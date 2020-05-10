Dr. Michael S. Luber
Mequon - Born on March 11, 1963, passed away on May 9, 2020.
Cherished son of Donna and Charles Luber. Loving husband of Lisa Coffman. Dedicated father of Addison (10), Marly (7) and Eli (3). Dear brother of Dr. Howard (Lisa) Luber and Scott Luber. Further survived by his in-laws William and Faye Coffman, Bill (Kelly) Coffman, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by sister Marti Sue Luber. Michael worked as a psychologist at Jewish Family Services.
Private services. Memorials to be made to Jewish Family Services or charity of your choice. Or just take it to the casino. Celebration of life to follow at later date. Do not feel sorry for the cards that Mike was dealt in life; he had pocket aces. Only be sorry that he is no longer here to play them.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 10 to May 13, 2020.