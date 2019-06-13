|
|
Storvick, Michael S. Born to Eternal Life June 11, 2019 at the age of 35. Loving husband of Ashley (nee Feldt) Storvick. Beloved son of Geri and the late Gary Storvick and son-in-law of Dr. Michael and Dianne Feldt. Brother of Mathew (Erin) and Mark (Alyssa Zelkovich) Storvick. Uncle of Oliver, Harper, Winnie and Jackson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Michael was a frequent competitor at the Texas 2K and the NoFlyZone MIDWEST. A visitation will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 6705 Northway, Greendale,WI on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:45 AM with the funeral service to begin at 12 Noon. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated for a scholarship fund that will be established at Gateway Technical College.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2019