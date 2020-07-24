Michael Sylvester
Slinger - Michael Sylvester passed away into Eternal Life on July 23, 2020 after a courageous battle from cancer at the age of 68 years. He was born in Green Bay, WI and attended Nicolet High School in Glendale and was the son of the late Ronald and Shirley Sylvester. He married his loving wife Linda on February 20, 1991 in Cancun, Mexico. Mike was a devoted and proud father of Joseph and Haley Sylvester. He is further survived by his mother Shirley, his brothers Patrick (Patti) and Ben (Terri) Sylvester, nieces Jessi (David) Sylvester-Perez, Stacy, Katie and Danielle Sylvester and nephew Jordan Sylvester, along with many other relatives and friends.
Mike was a crane operator for Local #139 and worked on Miller Park as well as many other large construction projects. Mike's passions were playing baseball, scuba diving and his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was also an ultimate fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved spending his winters of retirement at our home in Davenport, FL., and volunteering at the Heart of Florida Hospital. He treasured all his many friends in Wisconsin and Florida. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and will truly be missed by all those who knew him.
Upon his request, a private family service will be held
