1/1
Michael Sylvester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Sylvester

Slinger - Michael Sylvester passed away into Eternal Life on July 23, 2020 after a courageous battle from cancer at the age of 68 years. He was born in Green Bay, WI and attended Nicolet High School in Glendale and was the son of the late Ronald and Shirley Sylvester. He married his loving wife Linda on February 20, 1991 in Cancun, Mexico. Mike was a devoted and proud father of Joseph and Haley Sylvester. He is further survived by his mother Shirley, his brothers Patrick (Patti) and Ben (Terri) Sylvester, nieces Jessi (David) Sylvester-Perez, Stacy, Katie and Danielle Sylvester and nephew Jordan Sylvester, along with many other relatives and friends.

Mike was a crane operator for Local #139 and worked on Miller Park as well as many other large construction projects. Mike's passions were playing baseball, scuba diving and his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was also an ultimate fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved spending his winters of retirement at our home in Davenport, FL., and volunteering at the Heart of Florida Hospital. He treasured all his many friends in Wisconsin and Florida. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and will truly be missed by all those who knew him.

Upon his request, a private family service will be held

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillip Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rita
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved