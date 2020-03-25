Services
Michael Szymanski Notice
South Milwaukee - Died peacefully at home on March 21st, 2020 at the age of 67 surrounded by his family with polka music playing at his bedside after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of 47 years to Linda (nee Verhein), father to Jason (Jessica) and Keri (Sergio), grandpa to Henry & George, a brother, a brother-in-law, a uncle, a cousin, a nephew, and dear friend to countless others. Mike had the ability to make friends no matter what the situation. He was a kind and selfless man to all. Preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Virginia (Skowronski), his father-in-law, Kenneth Verhein and many dear friends. If you wish to make a donation in Mike's memory, the family suggests donating to: The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. A gathering to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. Further life story please visit sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
