1/
Michael T. Derrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Derrick

Milwaukee - Mike took his final at bat as he passed into eternal life on November 10, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Loving husband of Lynn (nee Ropel). Preceded in death by his father Richard G. Derrick. He is also survived by his mother Sheila Derrick; his cherished children, Andrea (Luis) Velazquez, Michael Derrick, Kayla (Aaron) Thurner; and treasured Papa of Ariana and Daniella. Beloved brother of Richard "Butch" (Brige), Debbie Nuszubaum (Joe Lachat), Bill (Doreen), Andy (Karen), Kelley (Bill) Lewens and TJ. Fond brother-in-law Mike (Jacque) Ropel, David Ropel (Penny Bucholz) and Sandra Koceja. Preceded in death by his in-laws, Shirley and John Ropel; Duane (Mary Lynn) Ropel and Greg Koceja. Further survived many wonderful family members and friends. A special thank you to Dr A. Jella and the wonderful staff at the Aurora Cancer Care Center-27th Street.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, November 20, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM.. Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Please see funeral home website for streaming details.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved