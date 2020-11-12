Michael T. DerrickMilwaukee - Mike took his final at bat as he passed into eternal life on November 10, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Loving husband of Lynn (nee Ropel). Preceded in death by his father Richard G. Derrick. He is also survived by his mother Sheila Derrick; his cherished children, Andrea (Luis) Velazquez, Michael Derrick, Kayla (Aaron) Thurner; and treasured Papa of Ariana and Daniella. Beloved brother of Richard "Butch" (Brige), Debbie Nuszubaum (Joe Lachat), Bill (Doreen), Andy (Karen), Kelley (Bill) Lewens and TJ. Fond brother-in-law Mike (Jacque) Ropel, David Ropel (Penny Bucholz) and Sandra Koceja. Preceded in death by his in-laws, Shirley and John Ropel; Duane (Mary Lynn) Ropel and Greg Koceja. Further survived many wonderful family members and friends. A special thank you to Dr A. Jella and the wonderful staff at the Aurora Cancer Care Center-27th Street.Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, November 20, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM.. Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Please see funeral home website for streaming details.