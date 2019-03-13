|
|
Howard, Michael T. Of Sussex. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Curtes) for 24 years. Loving father of Travis and Joshua. Cherished grandfather of Cy Howard. Dear brother of Steve and Jim Howard. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday March 16th at ST. JAMES HISTORIC CHAPEL, W220 N 6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls from 12:00 Noon until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice, N74 W35908 Servants' Way (Hwy P) Oconomowoc, WI 53066 appreciated. Michael was an employee at Fed Ex for 10 years. He was personally committed to his work and his friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019