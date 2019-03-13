Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Howard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael T. Howard Notice
Howard, Michael T. Of Sussex. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Curtes) for 24 years. Loving father of Travis and Joshua. Cherished grandfather of Cy Howard. Dear brother of Steve and Jim Howard. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday March 16th at ST. JAMES HISTORIC CHAPEL, W220 N 6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls from 12:00 Noon until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice, N74 W35908 Servants' Way (Hwy P) Oconomowoc, WI 53066 appreciated. Michael was an employee at Fed Ex for 10 years. He was personally committed to his work and his friends.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now