Koehler, Michael T. of St. Francis, died suddenly on May 23, 2019. Born October 15, 1941 to John and Norma (nee Gruil) Koehler. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Survived by his brother John (Myrl) Koehler; two nephews Robert Koehler and Mike (Jean) Rogers; two nieces, Patrice (Bob) Sprague and Allison Skinner. Special thanks to his good friends for letting him do it his way on that Big Black Harley for over 60 years. According to his wishes, no public services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019