Michael T. Westerhausen - Age 74, of Fox Point, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon from lung and liver disease. Mike is loved and will be missed by his legal partner of 30 years, David C. Harland. Further survived by his family in Marshfield, other relatives and friends.
David would like to thank the entire staff of Horizon Hospice for the special care shown and given to Mike.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019