Michael Thomas Gresch
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on November 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born in Milwaukee to parents Doris and Stanley Gresch on April 24th, 1948. Michael is survived by his sister Kris (David) Reicher, Cyndee Gresch, his son Chad (Tiffany) Gresch, daughter Kelly (Mike) Filo, grandchild McKenna, and countless family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, at 1:00PM followed by Memorial Service at 3:00PM. Burial will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mission K-9 Rescue in honor of Michael's service in the Air Force during Vietnam.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019