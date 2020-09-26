1/1
Michael Thomas "Mike" Theys
Michael Thomas "Mike" Theys

Raymond - Michael Thomas "Mike" Theys, age 59, passed away unexpectedly September 12th, 2020 from an automobile accident. He was born July 7th, 1961 to the late William Henry and Patricia Ann (nee Gouge) Theys. Mike attended Waterford Union High School. He was the owner of TB Trucking and a partner with Deadend Trucking. Mike always took great pride in being a truck driver, he enjoyed farming, and riding his motorcycle.

Mike will be dearly missed by his siblings Mary Theys, Pj (Michelle) Theys, Carolynn Johnson, and William Theys; as well as nieces and nephews Christine Hoehn, William Hoehn, William "Mac" (Jordan) Theys Jr., Kimberlyann (Jonathan) Bolt, Mykayla (Dakota) Theys, Robert (Hannah) Theys, and many great nieces and great nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents William and Patricia Theys and longtime girlfriend Tammy Benson.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held October 3rd, 2020 at The Hideaway Pub & Eatery (9643 S. 76th Street Franklin, WI 53132). You may visit with the family from 1:00 to 2:50pm, with a 3:00pm memorial service. Following the service, the celebration will continue with food being served at 5:00pm.

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services, www.integrityfunerals.net, 262-514-4600




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
