Michael Todd Citro
passed away from complications of a stroke on March 8, 2020, at the age of 47. He is survived by his mother, Judy Citro; his life partner, Jen Fisher, and approximately 200 aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Michael L. Citro.
Mike was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a BA in Fine Arts & Graphic Design and a Master's of Urban Planning. He served as the Community Development Director at the Legacy Foundation in Merrillville, IN.
Mike was intelligent, funny and charming; but most of all, he was kind. He made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He had a loud voice, a booming laugh, and giant hands that he would offer out to anyone in need. He could be serious about work, but he lived for the simple joys of life - a good sausage, a new craft beer, a Hail Mary pass by Rodgers to give the Packers a win. He never met a dog he didn't love, and the feeling was mutual. He was famous for his outrageously creative Halloween costumes and his masterful karaoke renditions of Hall and Oates.
Mike was a loving son, a devoted and supportive partner, and the best friend anyone could wish to have. He could fill a room with happiness and exuded a warmth that could felt by all. If you had the great gift of knowing Mike, you loved him. We mourn the tragic loss of a great man, but we also celebrate a life well lived and joy he brought to us all.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 2:00PM-5:00PM.
In lieu of flowers Mike would love for you to send donations to humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org, an organization he supported.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020