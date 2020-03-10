Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Citro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Todd Citro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Todd Citro Notice
Michael Todd Citro

passed away from complications of a stroke on March 8, 2020, at the age of 47. He is survived by his mother, Judy Citro; his life partner, Jen Fisher, and approximately 200 aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Michael L. Citro.

Mike was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a BA in Fine Arts & Graphic Design and a Master's of Urban Planning. He served as the Community Development Director at the Legacy Foundation in Merrillville, IN.

Mike was intelligent, funny and charming; but most of all, he was kind. He made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He had a loud voice, a booming laugh, and giant hands that he would offer out to anyone in need. He could be serious about work, but he lived for the simple joys of life - a good sausage, a new craft beer, a Hail Mary pass by Rodgers to give the Packers a win. He never met a dog he didn't love, and the feeling was mutual. He was famous for his outrageously creative Halloween costumes and his masterful karaoke renditions of Hall and Oates.

Mike was a loving son, a devoted and supportive partner, and the best friend anyone could wish to have. He could fill a room with happiness and exuded a warmth that could felt by all. If you had the great gift of knowing Mike, you loved him. We mourn the tragic loss of a great man, but we also celebrate a life well lived and joy he brought to us all.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 2:00PM-5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers Mike would love for you to send donations to humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org, an organization he supported.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline