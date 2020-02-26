Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Michael W. Krause, AIA,

Milwaukee - passed away February 24, 2020, from complications of colorectal cancer.

Michael obtained a Bachelor degree from UWM, and was a dedicated and well-respected Architect and Project Manager for the City of Milwaukee for 39 years. Mike loved sailing; he was a Sea Scout leader, member of South Shore Yacht Club, and St. Veronica Parish Usher's Society.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, and his daughters, Elise and Meghan. He is also survived by his mother, Mae, his brother, Steve, and many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Sat. March 7 from 9-11:30 AM at the Max A. Sass Funeral Home in Franklin, WI, with a memorial service to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
