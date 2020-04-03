|
Michael W. Mowers
Big Mike - Mr. Radio Doctors - Music Man - Rock n' Roll Mike - Big Mow - Mr. 2
Michael passed peacefully on April 1, 2020 at age 78. Born July 1, 1941 in Ironwood, Michigan. Devoted husband and forever love of Susan (aka Bunckie) for 35 years. Cherished father of Risa (James) Anderson, Mark (Susan) Mowers, and Jessica (Clancy) Moody. Proud Grandfather to Madeline Vokovitch, Elizabeth and Amelia Mowers. Reunited with his beloved mother Lillian, dear brother Robert, and sisters Susanna and Kathy. Survived by his brothers Thomas (Linda), Patrick, brother-in-law Bobbie (Patti) Zlotocha, sister-in-law Joannie Malek, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Michael will forever be known for living his life to the fullest; embracing travel, education, individuality, patriotism, and loved history. The amount of courage, love, passion, generosity, service, and mischief that this man displayed in his life is immeasurable and he will be missed. He served in the US Army, Rotary, and American Legion. He was a Vincentian for greater than 20 years, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Board of Directors. Faith was a cornerstone of how he lived his life.
He spent most of his career in the music business managing Radio Doctors, Mainstream Record Riots, music street festivals, and ended his career as the Midwest Regional Sales Manager for K-Tel. Because of his passion for music he loved Summerfest; most of all because it falls on his birthday, the ultimate birthday party! Michael's retirement winters were spent at his home in Ocala, FL near many family and friends. He starred in his own story, every chapter a gem!
Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of his life will be held tentatively July 2020. If desired, Michael requested memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 9601 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53225.
He will forever be known for gifting monogramed $2 dollar bills on special occasions including weddings, birthdays, and handing them out to complete strangers at Summerfest and during his many travels, "1 lucky 2 4 U.
