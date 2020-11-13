Michael W. Muenzberg
Plymouth, MN - passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Throughout his struggles with Lewy Body dementia, Mike was a fighter who recovered from a number of close calls, including Covid-19 this past summer, and never let his condition devastate his spirit or sense of humor.
Survived by his loving wife of 57 years Judith (nee Teske), sister Josephine Schroeder, brother David, sons William (Melinda), Steven (Lynnette) and John (Kathy Callahan) and grandchildren Hannah Deneen (Ian), Matthew, Thomas, Michael, Ainsley and Katey. Mike was preceded in death by his parents William J. and Gretchen (nee Heidel) and brother Charles.
To his extended family, Mike was a trusted source of advice and counsel, followed up with witty one-liners. For his friends, he was always willing to go camping, fishing, biking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing or just enjoy a brandy manhattan together. To his family, he was a source of stability and wisdom and an inspiring example of being a husband, father, uncle and grandfather.
He was born in Milwaukee and attended Messmer High School. Mike enlisted in Army ROTC while studying business at the Univ. of Wisc-Madison. He served 5 years and was stationed in Germany, Virginia and Vietnam, achieving the rank of Captain. After discharge Mike worked at Allis Chalmers and West Allis Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, where he found his calling. Mike moved his family to St. Paul, MN to pursue a master's degree in hospital administration from the Univ. of Minnesota. After graduating, Mike spent eight years at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, WI. Following four years at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, WI, Mike worked for 17 years at North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, retiring as Vice President of Ancillary Services.
He was also active in the community, serving as a coach and director for youth sports associations, a youth mentor through Kinship, and a volunteer at St. Bartholomew's in Wayzata. Through North Memorial he also sponsored internships for students pursuing hospital administration at the UofM.
The family would like to thank the staff at Deephaven Woods Senior Living for 3 plus years of faithful and compassionate care and the loving caregivers at NC Little Hospice where he passed.
A private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Parish of Deephaven, MN, will be held November 17th at 1:00 pm. This service can be viewed via a livestream at www.st-therese.org
. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. A celebration of life will be held in Milwaukee later in 2021.
Memorials are encouraged to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. and Kinship Greater Twin Cities.
