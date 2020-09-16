Michael W. NeuzerlingBrookfield - September 13, 2020, age 72. Beloved husband of Shiela S. (nee Weinfurtner). Dear father of Christianna (Dennis) Kaczanowski, Carrie (Robert) Casey and Michelle (Thomas) Buestrin. Grandpa of Brittany, Carlos, Jarrod, Jordan, Ian, Alexandra and Grace. Great grandpa of Demiah, Carlisia and Kaprese. Treasured brother of Mary (James) Pollard. Brother-in-law of Robin (Diana) Weinfurtner and David Weber. Uncle of Apryl and Heather. Great uncle of Emma Lynn. Also survived by many relatives and friends.Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Monday, September 21 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:30 AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Please wear a mask.