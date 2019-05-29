Services
Michael W. Treptow

Michael W. Treptow Notice
Treptow, Michael W. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Son of the late Audrey (Sommers), late Walter "Buzzy" Treptow and late step-father Thomas Mitten. Mike leaves behind his best friend "Iron" and love of his life, wife Ellen (Reid) Treptow. Fun-loving brother of Candy (Roger) Wokral, Tim (Patti) Treptow, Melanie (Pam Kallas) Mitten, and Pamela (Steven) Stencel. Brother-in-law of David Reid, Dan (Rose) Reid, and the late Don Reid. Son-in-law to the late Beverly and Enid Reid. Special uncle to Kayla Stencel and Blake Stencel, along with other nieces and nephews. He is survived by many other wonderful friends and family. Mike was employed for 20 years at the Woolworth Corp., later employed by Strategen Inc. and Aurora Health Care. Mike was a member of the K of C 3095. He loved bowling, golf, and his couch. Mike was a unique individual and his celebration will be the same. A Celebration of Life will be held at the New Berlin Ale House (16000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151), from 12PM-4PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, with a prayer service at 12:30PM. It was Mike's wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to or . To receive this obituary/directions, please text 1847532 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
