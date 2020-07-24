1/1
Michael William Rytkonen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael William Rytkonen

New Berlin - Went Home to his Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Devoted husband of Carol for 54 years. Loving dad of Michael (Robin), Lori (Steven) Hardin and Peter (Beth). Proud papa of Nicole (Michael), Jacob, Amanda, Melanie, Carolyn and Tyler. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Michael was devoted to family, kind, generous, a good storyteller, had an infectious laugh and was a life long fan of The Lone Ranger. He will be greatly missed by all.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.

In memory of Michael memorials appreciated to American Diabetes Association or Vista Theater.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved