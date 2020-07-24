Michael William RytkonenNew Berlin - Went Home to his Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Devoted husband of Carol for 54 years. Loving dad of Michael (Robin), Lori (Steven) Hardin and Peter (Beth). Proud papa of Nicole (Michael), Jacob, Amanda, Melanie, Carolyn and Tyler. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Michael was devoted to family, kind, generous, a good storyteller, had an infectious laugh and was a life long fan of The Lone Ranger. He will be greatly missed by all.Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.In memory of Michael memorials appreciated to American Diabetes Association or Vista Theater.