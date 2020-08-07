1/1
Michaelann "Mickie" Germershausen
Entered into eternal life on August 4th, just shy of her 78th birthday. Beloved mother of Amy (Jay Janiszewski), Eric, and Joel (Ann Olson). Awesome grandmother of Katherine, Lucy, Anna and Jane, and step-grandmother of Abigail, Hannah, and Grace. Loving sister of Lynn (John) Biwer, Carol (Roy) Brooks and the late John Waddleton. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and a wonderful group of friends and neighbors, all of whom she loved dearly. Retired from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she worked as an administrative assistant. Mickie loved children, pets, spring flowers, Door County, and watching the birds from her window. Thanks to the caring staff at Linden Court, whose kindness will be remembered by the family. A memorial mass to celebrate Mickie's life will be scheduled when safety permits. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Wisconsin Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
