Michele A. Hancox
Michele A. Hancox

Muskego - Passed to Eternal life, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, age 70 years. Loving mother of Beth (Derek) Gerstbrein and Peter (Amie) Madsen. Dear Nana of Jake Madsen and Reagan Gerstbrein. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marianne Hancox. Sister of Jeffrey (Celina) and Marc (Marcia) Hancox. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy, New York. Retired nurse at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and in the Navy. Her passion for care and life were well known. Her family would like to thank the Virgina staff for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warrior foundation appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
